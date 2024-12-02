President Biden mourns slain American hostage Omer Neutra

President Biden said he's grieving with the family of Omer Neutra on Monday morning just hours after the IDF confirmed that Hamas has been holding the body of the 23-year-old New York-born hostage since October 7.

"Our hearts are heavy today," Biden said in a statement from the White House. "Jill and I are devastated and outraged to learn of the death of Omer Neutra, an American citizen, whose body Hamas has apparently been holding since they killed him during their brutal terrorist attack on October 7."

Biden wrote that he once again met Omer's parents Orna and Ronen during a meeting at the White House last month with the other family members of American hostages. Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra. (credit: LUKE TRESS)

Pain beyond belief

The Nuetra's shared with Biden the "pain they’ve endured as they prayed for the safe return of their son – pain no parent should ever know."

"They told me how Omer’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors and how their family’s strength and resilience has been carried through the generations," Biden said. "During this dark hour—as our nation joins Omer’s parents, brother, and family in grieving this tragic loss—we pray to find strength and resilience.

To the families of remaining hostages, Biden said, "We see you. We are with you. And I will not stop working to bring your loved ones back home where they belong."