'Israel's 9/11': Nikki Haley speaks about Israel, hostages in conversation with Danny Danon

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spoke about Israel and the immense condemnation it received for its conduct against Hamas and other Middle Eastern terrorist organizations with Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon in a video titled "Israel's 9/11" that was uploaded to her YouTube channel on Thursday.

"Just imagine if, in America, there were thousands of terrorists that came into our country and went through communities and killed, robbed, burned destroyed everything. Went to our military bases, took female soldiers hostage, took other soldiers, went to Madison Square Garden, and killed so many people who wanted to have fun.

"Would we want countries and the UN telling us 'you don't deserve to have your hostages home?'" she asks, creating a parallel scenario of the Hamas attacks happening in the United States. "We wouldn't listen to a single person if that happened in America."

Haley noted her continous belief that the United States "owes one of our dearest friends in the world, Israel, support, and the fact that they've been through what was our 9/11 moment.

"The last thing we need to see on American streets are protests against a country who's still trying to heal for all that death and praise a country that is named the number one sponsor of terrorism." Haley also said that her prayer is that Israel "continues to stand as a beacon of hope and that all this antisemitism goes away." Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley in Re'im, southern Israel, May 27, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Status of the remaining hostages

During her conversation with Danon, Haley also asked about the status of the remaining 100 hostages still held in Gaza, to which the Israeli official responded by saying that many of them are living in tunnels and gave his estimate that at least half of the hostages are still alive. Still, he noted that Israel did not know who was alive or dead.

Danon also noted that the Red Cross has not visited the hostages throughout their entire time in captivity. The UN ambassador noted Israel "is willing to pay a heavy price. We are negotiating with those horrible terrorists because if we don't do it, we won't get them alive.

Bring them home ️ pic.twitter.com/ibebj5zdiH — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 27, 2024

"In the Jewish tradition, if we save the life of one person, it's a miracle, then we can deal with the bad guys afterwards," Danon said.

He concluded by saying that Hamas has been preventing a deal moving forward for the hostages' release with excuses.