Hamas open to limited hostage release ahead of Trump's inauguration - report

A senior official involved in hostage negotiations has said that Hamas may agree to a brief deal that would see a limited amount of hostages released as a gesture in preparation for Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States at the end of January, according to an exclusive Saturday evening report by N12.

The estimated date for the release of the limited amount of hostages in Gaza would be around Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The source involved in the talks said that discussions are currently underway on an outline for a limited deal, despite previous foreign reports of a broader hostage release deal that would be completed in phases, N12 noted. The Israeli source also stated that details, including the number of hostages expected to be released as part of it, are prohibited from publication.

The Prime Minister's Office issued a response to the N12 report, denying the entire thing.

"The report this evening by N12 that claims that there are current negotiations for a limited hostage deal as a 'gesture' for the United States is a complete lie," the statement said.

Trump: "All hell to pay if hostages aren't released"

Israeli and US officials said Thursday that the chances of reaching a hostage deal and establishing a ceasefire before Trump swears in are slim. Illustrative image of a Hamas terrorist. (credit: Canva, Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS, REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

At the end of last month, US Senator Lindsey Graham said that President-elect Donald Trump wants a hostage deal before his inauguration. “Trump is more determined than ever to release the hostages and supports a ceasefire that includes a hostage deal. He wants to see it happening now," he said. “I want people in Israel and the region to know that Trump is focused on the hostages issue.”

A few days later, Trump said, "If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY," in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, warned earlier this month of consequences if the hostages are not released.

Hannah Sarisohn and Reuters contributed to this report.