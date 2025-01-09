'Find out about Hezbollah': Trump insinuates Hezbollah involved in January 6 Capitol insurrection

President-elect Donald Trump insinuated that Hezbollah was involved in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol at a Tuesday press conference in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We have to find out about Hezbollah," Trump said when asked whether he would still pardon January 6 defendants, particularly those with violent offenses.

Initially, he responded, “We’re looking at it,” and added that there are 24 to 28 defendants who “came from the FBI.”

“[They] came out very quietly - nobody reported on it, but they had people in some form related to the FBI. They had five people that were strongly related to the FBI - we have to find out about that - we have to find out about Hezbollah, we have to find out about who exactly was in that whole thing because people who did some bad things were not prosecuted,” Trump continued.

"You know, I see it all the time, and you see it too - people who were doing some bad things were not prosecuted, people that didn’t even walk into the building are in jail right now, so we’ll be looking at the whole thing.

“But yes, I’ll be making major pardons,” he said, answering the initial question. A man, identified as Ryan Kelley, gestures as supporters of US President Donald Trump make their way past barriers at the US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART)

Gaza hostages

After this question, the focus of the questions shifted to the Middle East, particularly toward Syria, Israel, and Gaza. Trump brought his new Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who had just returned from hostage negotiation discussions in Doha.

"Well, I think we're making a lot of progress, and I don't want to say too much because I think they're doing a really good job back in Doha," Witkoff said at a Trump press conference in Palm Beach, Florida.

He added that he hopes to have good things to report about the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza by the time Trump is sworn in as president on January 20.

On January 6, 2021, the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC, was attacked by a mob of supporters of then-president Trump in an attempted coup as 2020 election results were getting certified.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.