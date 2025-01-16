Biden thanks US troops for defending Israel in last military address

President Joe Biden delivered his final remarks to members of the US military on Thursday afternoon at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute, where after performances of patriotic melodies and presenting of the color guard, he thanked troops for stepping up and deploying to the Middle East after Hamas's attacks on October 7.

"You stepped up, pulling long nights and long deployments to weaken Hamas, defend Israel against unprecedented attacks [from] Iran," Biden bellowed from the podium. "Imagine, had we not? If we don't lead the world, who will lead the world?"

Biden continued, saying last year he spoke with the troops aboard the destroyer that took down the first Houthi attacks.

"I want you to tell you all what I told them," he said "We owe you. We owe you."

He was proud to announce the ceasefire and hostage deal yesterday between Israel and Hamas. US President Joe Biden, flanked by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and first lady Jill Biden, receives a Department of Defense medal for Distinguished Public Service, during a Department of Defense Commander in Chief farewell ceremony, at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Fort Myer, Virginia (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Reaching the hostage ceasefire deal was not easy

The road to that deal was not easy, Biden said, adding he laid down the elements of that deal in May that were embraced by countries around the world.

"It's taken eight months, non-stop, relentless effort of my administration to get it done," he said. "But because of you, all of you standing behind me, because of you, so many diplomats and defense professionals, we kept the pressure on Hamas and we got it done."