Yoel Zilberman at Trump’s inauguration: "We are here to show our support and gratitude."

Donald Trump was sworn in today as the 47th President of the United States in a historic and emotional ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, attended by a select group of just a few hundred guests. Following his victory in the November presidential election, Trump returns to the White House for his second and final term.

In addition to world leaders present at the event, Israelis were also in attendance, including Yoel Zilberman, CEO and founder of HaShomer HaChadash, who received a personal invitation to participate. Zilberman expressed, "We are here to show our support for the president and convey our gratitude to our greatest ally for years of continued collaboration."

He continued, "It’s an exciting moment to be here as an Israeli at the inauguration of President Trump, leader of the Western world and a true friend of Israel. These are challenging times for Israel and for countries striving for peace. We are here to express our support for our greatest ally and our appreciation for the ongoing collaboration over the years. Heads of state from many nations are here, as are senior officials from Israel. The treatment of Israelis in the United States is warm and supportive, and it is crucial that we work to preserve this relationship moving forward."

Zilberman attended the inauguration as a leader in strengthening food security and agriculture in Israel, engaging with U.S. government officials to support Israel in this critical area. During his visit to Washington, Zilberman highlighted in discussions with representatives of the Republican Party that food security is an essential part of Israel’s national security.

"Bold measures must be taken to enable Israeli farmers, particularly those affected by the war, to rehabilitate and redevelop their land, especially along Israel’s borders," he asserted.

"To strengthen food security, we must build partnerships with the Jewish diaspora to create significant investment funds that will advance the agricultural-security vision. A country that feeds itself is a strong country, and a country that sustains its neighbors is a secure country."