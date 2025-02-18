Fire reported at aircraft fastener maker's factory in Pennsylvania, authorities say

A large fire broke out at a Pennsylvania factory that makes fasteners for aircrafts, but no injuries were reported, authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at a commercial building of SPS Technologies in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, according to the police.

The Abington Township Police Department said there was an explosion within the building and flames could be seen inside the warehouse structure, citing statements from witnesses.

One industry source said the fire at SPS is significant for the aerospace supply chain since the company is an important producer of fasteners for aircraft, including Boeing’s 787. Supply chain challenges have weighed on efforts by Boeing and rival Airbus to ramp up plane production to meet strong airline demand.

SPS Technologies, which is part of Berkshire Hathaway-owned Precision Castparts, makes fasteners and other parts for the aerospace and automotive industries, according to its LinkedIn page.

Police ordered locals to shelter-in-place

Precision Castparts did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Police added that a said shelter-in-place order was in effect for nearby areas.