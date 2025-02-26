US legislator introduces bill to make $250 bill featuring Trump's face

A Republican congressman is drafting legislation to create a new $250 bill that would feature US President Donald Trump's likeness.

Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina announced in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter that he was drafting a bill to create a new $250 bill, which would be the most valuable piece of pocket change in the US currency.

Wilson wrote that he wanted the bill to feature Trump because then the piece of currency would be "[the] most valuable bill for most valuable President!"

Grateful to announce that I am drafting legislation to direct the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to design a $250 bill featuring Donald J. Trump. Bidenflation has destroyed the economy forcing American families to carry more cash. Most valuable bill for most valuable President! pic.twitter.com/v4glGOB2z3 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) February 25, 2025

Biden and cash

He also appeared to justify his reasoning behind why he drafted a bill for a physical piece of tender.

"Bidenflation has destroyed the economy, forcing American families to carry more cash," the representative wrote.

The congressman serves the 2nd district of South Carolina and is on the House Republican Policy Committee. He also serves as an assistant Republican whip.