US Jews oppose Gaza relocation plan, trust US gov't support for Israel, don't trust Trump - poll

American Jews are significantly less supportive of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans, according to a new survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute published Thursday.

The survey titled “Jewish American Views on US Involvement in Gaza” was part of the JPPI’s monthly Voice of the Jewish People survey through JPPI’s respondent panel of connected American Jews across the spectrum of political orientation and denominational affiliation.

Nearly two-thirds (59%) of the American Jewish survey respondents said they would likely oppose the US taking control of Gaza, and only 17% indicated they would support such an action. Nearly a quarter of respondents (24%) said they would need more details in order to form an opinion.

In response to the proposal to relocate Gaza’s residents, only 20% of survey respondents see Trump’s proposal as practical and worth pursuing, in contrast to the 50% of Israeli Jews who were asked the same question.

Nearly a third (28%) of respondents said they do not consider the plan feasible but would support it if it were possible, and another third (29%) believe the proposal is immoral and should not be considered. When Israeli Jews were asked this question, only 3% said the same. A member of the audience wears a United States-Israel themed custom suit during an AIPAC convention in Washington. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

American Jews happy with level of US support

A majority of US Jews think the US is doing enough to support Israel, with 57% saying US support for Israel is at an appropriate level.

This contrasts with results from last month when 54% of respondents said the US wasn't doing enough to support Israel. This marks the first time a majority of conservative and centrist Jews believed the US was doing enough to support Israel.

However, this has not translated into trust in President Trump; only 45% of respondents said they have no confidence at all that he will “do the right thing” regarding the Israeli-Palestine conflict, while 23% expressed high confidence in him.

Regarding Trump's new policies toward Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), support for or opposition to them is mostly spilt along ideological lines, with liberals supporting DEI while conservatives oppose it, although only marginally.