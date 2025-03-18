Ankara pushes for closer cooperation, seeks Erdogan-Trump meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is actively seeking a White House meeting with US President Donald Trump, potentially by late April, according to a Bloomberg News report citing Turkish officials familiar with the discussions.

Neither Erdogan’s office nor the White House responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Erdogan views closer ties with Washington as essential to stabilizing the region, particularly as Turkey seeks a more prominent role in mediating conflicts from Ukraine to Syria.

Relations between the two NATO allies have often been strained, notably over the US partnership with a Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara classifies as a terrorist organization.

Bilateral tensions also flared in 2019 when Turkey purchased Russian S-400 missile defense systems, prompting US sanctions and Ankara’s subsequent removal from the F-35 fighter jet program. US President Donald Trump meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey during the UN General Assembly in New York, U.S. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE)

Russia, Ukraine, and Syria discussed

On Sunday, Erdogan spoke with Trump by phone to discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine and restoring stability in Syria.

According to a statement from Erdogan’s office, the Turkish leader commended Trump’s “decisive and direct initiatives” and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to achieving a “just and lasting peace.”