New US task force established to target Hamas attackers and supporters

The US Justice Department announced the establishment of the Joint Task Force October 7 (JTF 10-7), dedicated to pursuing and prosecuting those responsible for the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, as well as individuals and entities providing financial or logistical support to the terrorist group.

“The barbaric Hamas terrorists will not win—and there will be consequences,” Attorney-General Pam Bondi declared.

"As Attorney-General, I have had the solemn honor of meeting with several families of US citizens whose loved ones were kidnapped by Hamas on that dark day. This task force will strengthen the department’s resolve to achieve justice for victims," Bondi added.

The attack in October resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, including 47 US citizens, and saw about 250 people, among them eight Americans, abducted and taken into Gaza.

The Justice Department emphasized that JTF 10-7's primary mission is to target, charge, and prosecute the direct perpetrators of the attack while also pursuing those providing funding and logistical support to Hamas and affiliated groups.

FBI director adds his support

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed Bondi’s determination, stating, “The FBI is committed to establishing the Joint Task Force October 7 to continue investigative and victim assistance efforts related to the horrific acts of terror committed by Hamas.”