‘Just another F-35 fiasco?’: China, Russia, Iran mock Trump’s unveiling of F-47 stealth jet

The unveiling of the Boeing F-47 by former US President Donald Trump this week was met not with awe across the globe, but with widespread skepticism, criticism and ridicule—particularly from China, Russia, Iran, and Arabic-speaking countries, where analysts and commentators questioned its cost, capabilities, and the political motives behind the announcement.

On Chinese social media platforms, users mocked the F-47’s design, which features canard forewings—a configuration previously derided by Western analysts when used in China’s own J-20 stealth fighter.

“The Americans mocked Europe’s delta wings and the J-20’s canard-delta design for years,” one widely shared post read. “Now their own super-fighter uses it – a complete reversal.” Another sarcastic remark that went viral: “Cool – just don’t give us another F-35 fiasco,” referring to the notoriously expensive and troubled F-35 program.

China’s state-run media outlet, Global Times, ran the tongue-in-cheek headline: “American 6th-gen fighter – finally not just a PPT?”, mocking the US military’s long history of unveiling high-tech concepts with minimal operational follow-through. The piece pointed out that the Pentagon had paused the program in 2024 over cost concerns and only revived it following Trump’s return to power.

Russian media was equally dismissive. Moskovsky Komsomolets, a major Moscow newspaper, headlined its article: “Trump baffled aviation experts with claims about a new super-fighter.” Quoting aviation analyst Denis Fedutinov, the paper noted, “There are no actual specifics yet,” and compared the announcement to Trump’s infamous 2020 pledge to build a “super-duper missile,” which failed to materialize. (Illustrative) The latest model of the F-47 fighter jet. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Social media platforms in Russia, particularly Telegram, were flooded with memes mocking the F-47’s $300 million per unit estimated cost. “Only Trump could call this cost-saving,” one user quipped, while others recycled memes of the Pentagon’s past “golden goose” projects, suggesting Boeing had won a blank check.

In Iran, state-affiliated media like Fars News and Euronews Persian reported Trump’s claim that the F-47 would “surprise America’s enemies,” but did not appear especially alarmed.

A Telegram user in Iran joked: “F-47 or not, the price of bread is unchanged,” reflecting public disinterest and domestic frustration amid economic hardship. Iranian military forums, however, did note the jet’s potential to command drone swarms and penetrate regional air defenses, prompting quiet concern about future air superiority in the Gulf.

In Arabic-speaking countries, particularly in the Gulf, reactions were mixed but laced with sarcasm. Trump’s declaration that “nothing in the world can rival it” was widely mocked. One Arabic-language post read, “Have you met the marketing department of Lockheed Martin?” Another user joked: “New plane, new claims… the usual American show. Impressive, but we’ve seen this show before.”

Arab defense analysts on outlets like Sky News Arabia and Alhurra questioned the strategic timing of the announcement, suggesting it was aimed more at Beijing and Moscow than the Middle East.

Others speculated whether allied countries, such as the UAE or Saudi Arabia, might eventually gain access to a downgraded version of the fighter—something Trump himself alluded to in saying allies might receive “a low-tech version” because “who knows if they’ll still be friends in the future.”

The Pentagon's NGAD program

The Pentagon says the F-47 is the first manned sixth-generation fighter and part of its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program.

It is intended to eventually replace the F-22 Raptor and will reportedly integrate artificial intelligence, stealth technologies, and drone coordination. But officials also estimate that the plane won’t be ready for operational service until the mid-2030s.

While Trump hailed the F-47 as a “generational leap,” America’s global rivals appear unconvinced.