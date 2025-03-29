Politically neutral: Utah bans LGBTQ+, Trump flags from schools and gov't buildings

Utah became the first state to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags in schools and other public buildings, setting a precedent that may soon see other states follow, according to international media reports on Saturday.

Governor Spencer Cox signed the bill banning unsanctioned flags on Thursday night and the law is set to come into effect on May 7. The bill’s intent is reportedly to make classrooms more politically neutral.

“To our LGBTQ community, I know that recent legislation has been difficult,” Cox said, according to local media. “Politics can be a bit of a blood sport at times and I know we've had our disagreements. I want you to know that I love and appreciate you and I am grateful that you are part of our state. I know these words may ring hollow to many of you, but please know that I mean them sincerely.”

The LGBTQ+ will not be the only ones impacted by the law, which will see state and local government buildings fined up to $500 for displaying any flags other than the US flag, Utah state flag, military flags or others approved by lawmakers. Mormon couple Michael Twede (L) and Spencer Smith hold hands as they march in a gay pride parade in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 2, 2013. Both Mormons and members of the Boy Scouts marched with members of LGBT community and their supporters as part of the Utah Pride Festival. (credit: JIM URQUHART/REUTERS)

The law wll also prohibit flags with political slogans and affiliations like US President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” according to the Associated Press.

“As tired as Utahns are of politically divisive symbols, I think they are also tired of culture war bills that don’t solve the problems they intend to fix,” Cox wrote in the letter. “In an attempt to make some kids feel more welcome, other kids feel less welcome.”

Sowing divisions with Salt Lake City

While Utah is known for its large religious populations, the change in legislation is expected to raise tensions between the government and the state’s large LGBTQ+ community in Salt Lake City.

Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office, said that attorneys were exploring the legality of the bill, according to the Independent.

Multiple rainbow flags have been illuminated onto buildings across Salt Lake City in protest of the legislation since it was first announced, AP reported.

Idaho signed a similar legislation last week, although it applies exclusively to educational institutes - for now, as efforts are underway to see the ban applied to government buildings as well.