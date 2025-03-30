US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Arabic tattoo sparks controversy

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has come under significant public criticism after images shared on social media on Tuesday revealed he has a tattoo of the Arabic word "kafir" (which means "infidel" or "non-believer").

The tattoo has raised concerns about potential insensitivity toward Muslims at a sensitive time for the American military.

Growing backlash from rights organizations

The term "kafir" is used in Islam to describe non-believers and has increasingly been appropriated by far-right groups.

Notably, Joe Biggs, former leader of the far-right organization Proud Boys, has a similar tattoo, strengthening perceived connections between this symbol and far-right ideologies.

Nardine Kiswani, a pro-Palestinian activist from New York, criticized Hegseth on social media.

"This is not just a personal choice; it's a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man who oversees America's wars."

She elaborated that the term is frequently used by the far right to disparage Muslims.

"It's not about his personal beliefs. It's about how these beliefs translate into policy - how they shape military decisions, surveillance programs, and foreign interventions targeting Muslim countries."

Similarly, Nihad Awad, National Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told Newsweek that the Arabic "kafir" tattoo - referring to someone who "knowingly denies or conceals fundamental divine truths" - represents "a display of anti-Muslim hostility and personal insecurity."

A pattern of controversial religious symbolism

This isn't Hegseth's first tattoo-related controversy. On his right arm, near the "kafir" tattoo, he displays the Latin phrase "Deus Vult" ("God wills it") - a battle cry associated with the Crusaders.

Additionally, he has a tattoo of a Jerusalem Cross on his chest, further establishing a pattern of religious symbolism that some find problematic.

Compounding political pressures

The tattoo controversy emerged during a period of intensified scrutiny for Hegseth. Members of Congress are already calling for an investigation following the recent Signal group chat incident, which exposed operational details of American plans to bomb Yemen.

Several representatives have even called for Hegseth's resignation.

Some 5,000 to 6,000 American soldiers practice Islam, which draws into question the message his tattoos convey.