FBI claims alleged neo-Nazi killed parents as part of Trump assassination attempt

Federal authorities, in unsealed court documents, revealed that 17-year-old Nikita Casap called for the assassination of US President Donald Trump and the overthrowing of the US government, CNN reported on Sunday.

A three-page document belonging to Casap and found by the FBI called for Trump’s assassination to create a political revolution in the US and “save the white race.”

“As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s pretty obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” one excerpt from the document said, according to the affidavit.

The document also contained images of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler along with the text: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.”

Casap is alleged to have killed his parents in order to gain the "financial means and autonomy" to carry out his plan to assassinate the president, according to investigators. Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania after an assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks. (credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Federal investigators are pursuing three charges, namely presidential assassination, conspiracy, and use of weapons of mass destruction, according to an affidavit written by an FBI agent in support of an application for a search warrant, CNN added.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office obtained the search warrant and found material on Casap's phone linked with the neo-Nazi terrorist group known as the Order of Nine Angles, who are "a network of individuals holding neo-Nazi racially motivated extremist views,” the affidavit stated.

Sheriffs also found photos and communications referencing “a self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs, and terrorist attacks,” the affidavit says.

Already under nine felony charges

He already faces nine felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse, according to a Waukesha County criminal complaint filed in March.

Police believe the suspect's mother and stepfather were killed on February 11, according to the county court complaint. Both were found dead from gunshot wounds on February 28, when the county sheriff's deputies performed a welfare check at the family's home, CNN clarified. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The FBI also found an image and messages on Casap's phone with information on how to use a drone to strike, according to the affidavit.

Casap paid, at least partially, for a drone and explosives to commit and attack, investigators cited by CNN stated.