Trump’s 2026 budget request includes plans for an Israeli-inspired ‘Golden Dome for America’

(JTA) — President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2026 asks for a litany of cuts — from reductions in basic government functions to the elimination of what he calls “woke programs.”

But there’s at least one area where Trump wants to expand: The document includes plans for an American version of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system — called the “Golden Dome.”

One line of the proposal “makes a down-payment on the development and deployment of a Golden Dome for America, a next-generation missile defense shield that would protect the US from missile threats coming from any adversary,” the document reads.

It’s part of Trump’s proposal for a massive $113 billion increase in Department of Defense spending, a jump of 13%, amid widespread cuts elsewhere.

The “Golden Dome” proposal builds on Trump’s longtime praise for Israel’s system, which detects and intercepts incoming missiles while they are in the air. It is funded by US assistance and is a key piece of Israel’s defenses against missile fire from adversaries such as Hamas and Hezbollah. An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Sderot, Israel, May 10, 2023. (credit: Ammar Awa/Reuters)

Replicating the Iron Dome for the United States

Trump has repeatedly stated his desire to replicate the system for the United States, and signed an executive order shortly after taking office calling on the military to develop an “Iron Dome for America”.

He introduced his own “Golden Dome” spin on the concept during his address to Congress in March, when Trump asked the legislative branch to fund a “Golden Dome missile defense shield to protect our homeland.”

He added moments later, “Israel has it, other places have it, and the United States should have it, too.”

It’s unclear how the Trump administration would replicate such a system, given that the United States is far larger and does not face a comparable missile threat from the country’s neighbors.

But Trump isn’t the only national leader talking about borrowing the concept. South Korea, which faces a nuclear threat from the adjoining North Korea, is building its own version.

And, according to Democrats in Congress and The New York Times, the person spearheading the project could be Trump’s multibillionaire governing partner, Elon Musk. The Times reported that Musk’s company SpaceX would be a principal beneficiary of increased spending, in the form of military and space-oriented contracts. SpaceX manufactures both rockets and surveillance tech, two essential components of such a defense system.

Musk’s business interests have benefited from Trump’s actions since he returned to office, even as Musk has sought to massively slash the size of the government.

This week, dozens of House Democrats called for an investigation into Musk’s role in the procurement process for the “Golden Dome.”

Congress must still approve the presidential budget request to implement it.