Qatar plans to gift Boeing 747 private jet to Trump

The Trump administration is preparing to receive a Boeing 747-8 from the Qatari royal family, according to reports in American media on Sunday.

This may be "the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government," according to ABC News. The value of the aircraft is estimated to be $400 million.

The gift is planned to become the new Air Force One until President Donald Trump leaves office, at which point, it will be donated to the Trump presidential library foundation, a source familiar with the arrangement told ABC.

Sources stated that the gift is expected to be officially announced next week during Trump's visit to Doha.

Trump toured the plane while it was parked at the West Palm Beach International Airport in February, according to ABC. US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he flies back to Washington from West Palm Beach aboard Air Force One, May 4, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

The plane is so luxurious that it is known as a "flying palace," ABC added.

Such an expensive gift may raise questions about whether such an expensive gift is legal from one head of state to another, ABC reported.

Sources told ABC that lawyers from the White House counsel's office and the Justice Department concluded that it is legal and "does not violate laws against bribery or the Constitution's prohibition (the emoluments clause) of any US government official accepting gifts "from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

The plane will be transferred to the US Air Force, which will modify it to meet military specifications required for any aircraft used to transport the US president, sources told ABC.

A Defense Department official said that the US Air Force has not reached any contractual agreement to refurbish the aircraft, according to the New York Times.

Trump has been using his own private plane, known colloquially as "Trump Force One," but this is an older Boeing 757, NYT reported.

Trump frustrated with Boeing delays to provide a new plane

Trump has been frustrated by delays on Boeing's work to deliver a new Air Force One, Wall Street Journal reported on May 1.

In order to avoid perceived delays, Washington commissioned L3Harris to overhaul a Boeing 747 "formerly used by the Qatari government," WSJ added.