New Pentagon chief spox. has history of antisemitic, pro-replacement theory comments

The US Defense Department has announced the promotion of its deputy press secretary - Kingsley Wilson - to chief press secretary, prompting ire from Jewish groups who raised concerns over her history of antisemitic comments.

Wilson was originally appointed deputy Pentagon spokeswoman on President Donald Trump's first day in the office. In response to her new role, Wilson said on Friday she was "honored to serve President Trump and our warfighters."

Honored to serve President Trump and our warfighters https://t.co/HdtamdaRhk — Kingsley Wilson (@PressSecDOD) May 23, 2025

However, Jewish groups and some Democrats have cited her social media history as evidence for unsuitability for the role.

In 2023, she tweeted “Leo Frank raped and murdered a 13-year-old girl. He also tried to frame a black man for his crime. The ADL is despicable.”

Leo Frank raped & murdered a 13-year-old girl. He also tried to frame a Black man for his crime. The ADL turned off the comments because they want to gaslight you. https://t.co/u9Gn3wsb3D — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) August 17, 2024

Democrats call for Wilson to retract her comments

This is in reference to the a Jewish man named Leo Frank who was believed to have been falsely accused of murdering a teenage girl, resulting in him being lynched in 1915. It is one of the most famous examples of antisemitism in US history, and spurred the creation of the Anti-Defamation League in 1913.

Neo-Nazis had historically believed Frank was guilty. CyberWell has noted spikes in antisemitic content on social media surrounding Frank’s case during the anniversary of his lynching, and has also pointed out the use of the antisemitic trope that Jews are immoral and sexually deviant in connection the case.

“White supremacists and other antisemites have long used conspiracy theories about the Leo Frank case to cast doubt on the circumstances of the antisemitic lynching of Leo Frank,” an ADL spokesperson said in a statement to the Guardian in March. “We are deeply disturbed that any public official would parrot these hateful and false conspiracy theories, and we hope Kingsley Wilson will immediately retract her remarks.”

On October 12, 2023, she posted “The images of the babies murdered by Hamas are horrific. I wish images of aborted babies evoked a similar global outcry.”

Additionally, in 2024, Wilson tweeted, “The Great Replacement isn’t a right-wing conspiracy theory… it’s reality." The American Jewish Committee defines the theory as the belief that there is an intentional effort, led by Jews, to promote mass non-white immigration, inter-racial marriage, and other efforts that would lead to the “extinction of whites.”

She has also openly supported German far-right party AfD, tweeting in 2024, “Globalist elites hate AfD because they put Germans before foreign migrants and radical Islam. Ausländer Raus! [Germany for Germans, foreigners out]."

At the time of her appointment to deputy press secretary, Congressman Ritchie Torres write a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying “The appointment of Kingsley Wilson as Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary is an insult to the integrity of the Department of Defense."

"Doing a basic search through her social media history, it is clear that her record is a minefield of antisemitic rhetoric, white nationalist conspiracies, and pro-Kremlin propaganda—making her unfit for any position of public trust, let alone one at the high levels of the Pentagon press shop."

Torres added that Wilson has previously trivialized the October 7 Hamas massacre, "spreading inflammatory falsehoods that minimize the barbarity of the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

The AJC told JNS “Anyone who posts antisemitic conspiracy theories lifted right out of the neo-Nazi playbook is unfit for public office."

Wilson's father is right-wing commentator and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes.