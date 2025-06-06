Bipartisan event celebrates Jerusalem Day, honors 'the beating heart of the Jewish people'

The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus hosted its annual Jerusalem Day celebration on Wednesday on Capitol Hill, in celebration of the reunification of Jerusalem and ongoing strong US-Israel relations.

This year’s event came not only as regional tensions remain high, with Iran-backed terror groups launching continued attacks on Israel, but also after two deadly attacks on events relating to Israel, the hostages and the Jewish community in the US.

The bipartisan celebration emphasized the importance of faith-based diplomacy in promoting both peace and security for the Jewish state, while also demonstrating the US’s ongoing belief in Israel’s right to self-defense.

“Jerusalem Day is a celebration of the eternal connection between the Jewish people and their capital,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “As threats mount against Israel from all sides, events like these remind the world that Jerusalem will never again be divided. The support of faith-based leaders and legislators in the United States is critical, not just for Israel’s security, but for the values we all share—freedom, faith, and democracy.”

Israel's allies speak on Capitol Hill about Jewish state's defense and peace efforts

Among the distinguished speakers at the event were Innovation, Science and Technology Minister, Gila Gamliel; Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Co-Chair MK Moshe Tur Paz, Reinstein, and over a dozen members of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. People visit the Mount Herzl military cemetery before the ceremony on Israel's Memorial Day, when the country commemorates fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and Israeli victims of hostile attacks, in Jerusalem, April 30, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Rep. Ronny-Jackson (R-TX) told the attending crowds: “As Co-Chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, I’m proud to stand alongside President Trump in unwavering support for Israel—America’s greatest ally. On this special day, and every day, I remain fully committed to doing everything in my power as a Member of Congress to ensure Israel has the resources it needs to defend itself.”

IAF US Director Jordanna McMillan added: “For over a decade, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus has commemorated Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill, a powerful testament to the enduring US-Israel partnership and the vital role of faith-based support for Israel. This event has now inspired similar observances in legislatures worldwide. Our goal is to see greater international recognition of a united Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and encourage other nations to relocate their embassies there.”

Minister Gamliel concluded, “Jerusalem is the beating heart of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. Its reunification is a historic milestone that reflects our unwavering bond to our ancestral homeland. I deeply appreciate the support of our American allies, whose faith-based solidarity strengthens Israel and the values we hold dear.”