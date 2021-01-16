The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden taking office with high approval rating as Trump leaves with lowest

At the same time, President Donald Trump is leaving office with the lowest ever public ratings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 16, 2021
Even before officially taking office, President-elect Joe Biden has an overall positive rating, according to the Pew Research Center. At the same time, President Donald Trump is leaving office with the lowest ever public ratings. 
Just over a week and a half after the deadly riot at the Capitol which saw five people die, including a DC police officer, Biden's favorable ratings have risen to 64% since he won the November elections. The majority of voters have a favorable outlook on Biden's choices for his cabinet and future policies he intends to enact when he officially takes office.
On the flip side, Trump is leaving office with a 29% approval rating  - the lowest rating for Trump ever since taking office. Trump's approval rating took a hit and could even drop more due to the Capitol riots.
According to the Pew Research Center, Trump voters have been increasingly dissatisfied with the president. The number of supporters who disapprove of his conduct has doubled recently from 10% to 20%.
The attack on the Capitol has left the US deeply divided, as a majority of Americans believe that Trump bears responsibility for instigating and galvanizing the attack. Because of this, the House voted to begin the impeachment process against the president. Trump is the only president in US history to go through two impeachment processes.
Only 29% of the GOP “endorse Trump’s post-election conduct, hold him blameless for the riot, believe he is the election’s rightful winner and want him to have a major role in politics going forward.”
Findings of the survey show that since the Democrats have won the House, the Senate and presidency,  60% of the party want Biden to work with the Republicans in running the country even if it means "disappointing his voters." The other 40% of Democrats think that Biden should forgo bipartisanship and "stand up" to the Republican party, even over critical issues.
Biden's ascension to the presidency will mark a first in US history as Kamala Harris will be the first woman, and woman of color, to be Vice President. Just barely half of Americans believe she is qualified to take over the line of succession if need be, while 47% believe she is not qualified. However a large majority of Americans approve the rest of Biden's cabinet choices.


