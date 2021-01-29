Bernie Sanders mitten merchandise raises $1.8 million for Vermont charities

In case you missed it: A photo of the Jewish senator at the presidential inauguration ceremony wearing homemade mittens went viral last week.

In response, Sanders’ website sold a variety of merchandise with the image on it, including sweatshirts and mugs, pledging to donate the proceeds to charity.

The beneficiaries include Meals on Wheels, the culinary training program Feeding Chittenden, the youth development Chill Foundation, senior centers in the state and Bi-State Primary Care for dental care, Sanders’ office said, according to an Associated Press report on Thursday.