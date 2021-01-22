The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bernie Sanders ironically goes viral during Biden inauguration

All eyes were immediately on the Vermont Senator after memes were made of him sitting on a chair by himself wearing cozy mittens.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 22, 2021 17:50
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) arrives before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/POOL)
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) arrives before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/POOL)
US Senator Bernie Sanders ironically became the center of attention last Wednesday during US President Joe Biden's inauguration. 
The senator, who was formerly a democratic candidate for president, received widespread social media attention after a photo was taken of him sitting by himself cross-legged and wearing an informal warm jacket, a blue mask and large patterned mittens. 
The photo has since gone viral and memes are being made out of it on social media. 
The photo of the Vermont Senator has been photoshopped sitting on the Game of Thrones chair, in the Millenium Falcon, sitting next to Forrest Gump and even into a Bob Ross painting. 
In an interview with Seth Meyers, Sanders responded to the viral meme, saying that he has seen them all and that he was "just trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on." 
Ever since the cozy mittens in the photo have gone viral, the woman who made the mittens – Jen Ellis, a teacher from Vermont who made the mittens using sustainable materials – said that she feels overwhelmed with the attention that she received but has no more mittens to sell, according to CNN. 
This meme was only one of many important events that occurred at Joe Biden's inauguration, including the inauguration itself and Amanda Gorman, who captivated America with her poem "The Hill We Climb", to Kamala Harris officially becoming the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of Vice President of the United States.   
Here are just a few of the humorous portrayals of Sanders in his mittens:
 


