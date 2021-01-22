Bernie Sanders ironically goes viral during Biden inauguration

US Senator Bernie Sanders ironically became the center of attention last Wednesday during US President Joe Biden's inauguration.
The senator, who was formerly a democratic candidate for president, received widespread social media attention after a photo was taken of him sitting by himself cross-legged and wearing an informal warm jacket, a blue mask and large patterned mittens.
The photo has since gone viral and memes are being made out of it on social media.
The photo of the Vermont Senator has been photoshopped sitting on the Game of Thrones chair, in the Millenium Falcon, sitting next to Forrest Gump and even into a Bob Ross painting.
In an interview with Seth Meyers, Sanders responded to the viral meme, saying that he has seen them all and that he was "just trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on."
Ever since the cozy mittens in the photo have gone viral, the woman who made the mittens – Jen Ellis, a teacher from Vermont who made the mittens using sustainable materials – said that she feels overwhelmed with the attention that she received but has no more mittens to sell, according to CNN.
This meme was only one of many important events that occurred at Joe Biden's inauguration, including the inauguration itself and Amanda Gorman, who captivated America with her poem "The Hill We Climb", to Kamala Harris officially becoming the first woman and first person of color to hold the office of Vice President of the United States.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Here are just a few of the humorous portrayals of Sanders in his mittens:
In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021
SO many @starwars/@BernieSanders memes... Thanks to everyone who sent them! pic.twitter.com/oqTPm6Fkf4— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 22, 2021
Bernie Sanders, first of his name, Wearer of Mittens, Sitter of Chairs pic.twitter.com/1j6p8mrdlr— Matthew Mucha (@mattymooch) January 20, 2021
troy and abed and bernie in the moooorning!! pic.twitter.com/qr59jihblD— yağmur the needlessly defiant (@coolyagmurtwts) January 21, 2021
watching it Berrrrnnnnn pic.twitter.com/vuIvdhGhoA— David Korins (@DavidKorins) January 21, 2021
These #BernieMemes are killing me! Keep em coming internet! pic.twitter.com/wrpw5DkUGA— Gabriel Ramos (@MrGabeRamos) January 21, 2021
Bernie and Bob! Doesn’t get any better! @BernieSanders @SenSanders @People4Bernie @BobRossOfficial #Bernie #BernieSanders #Berniesmittens #FeeltheBern #BobRoss #BobRosspainting #HappyLittleTrees #HappyLittleMittens #coldBernie #oilpainting #artist #Berniememes #BernieSandersmemes pic.twitter.com/7eLfyU7y2V— Natalie Watson Artwork (@nwartwork) January 22, 2021
BERNIE SINKING IN THE ARM BAR pic.twitter.com/OG1LWMwzbl— Poké-Mom (@MotherOfDoggons) January 22, 2021