Bernie Sanders ironically goes viral during Biden inauguration

US Senator Bernie Sanders ironically became the center of attention last Wednesday during US President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The senator, who was formerly a democratic candidate for president, received widespread social media attention after a photo was taken of him sitting by himself cross-legged and wearing an informal warm jacket, a blue mask and large patterned mittens.

The photo has since gone viral and memes are being made out of it on social media.

The photo of the Vermont Senator has been photoshopped sitting on the Game of Thrones chair, in the Millenium Falcon, sitting next to Forrest Gump and even into a Bob Ross painting.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Sanders responded to the viral meme, saying that he has seen them all and that he was "just trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on."

Ever since the cozy mittens in the photo have gone viral, the woman who made the mittens – Jen Ellis, a teacher from Vermont who made the mittens using sustainable materials – said that she feels overwhelmed with the attention that she received but has no more mittens to sell, according to CNN.