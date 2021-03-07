Senator Bernie Sanders wants to pass a COVID-19 relief bill to help America’s youth get back to being able to date, among other concerns he addressed on the Senate floor, the Huffington Post reported on Friday.

“You’ve got young people who want to go to school, who want to socialize, want to date, want to do things that young people do,” Sanders said during the Senate session, which was broadcast on C-SPAN 2.

“And they can’t do it and have been unable to do that for the last year," he added, noting that this "has resulted in a very sharp increase in mental illness in this country.”

The 79-year-old senator’s concern for the romantic prospects of America’s youth struck a chord across social media, according to the Huffington Post.

Many reacted to the senator's idea on Twitter. Among them, Tara Golshan, a reporter for the above-mentioned website, who humorously mentioned that he was "watching out for the interests of my grandmother" with the suggestion.



