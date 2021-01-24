The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bernie Sanders sells mittens meme sweatshirt for $45

The proceeds from the shirt will all go to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 24, 2021 02:34
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) arrives before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/POOL)
Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) arrives before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST/POOL)
Sen. Bernie Sanders has dominated the Internet for nearly a week, with his now-iconic outfit worn at President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday becoming a popular meme throughout social media.
And it looks like the well-known Socialist is now looking to, ironically, capitalize on this popularity by selling sweatshirts with his outfit on it on his campaign website – at a princely $45 each.
However, Sanders isn't going to be pocketing any of the money earned from his newfound Internet fame. Despite the high price-tag, the website promises that all proceeds from the sale of the sweatshirts will be donated to Meals on Wheels Vermont.
However, getting one of these shirts may take some time, with the website also warning that it will take 4-8 weeks for deliveries to arrive "due to overwhelming demand."
The meme in question consists of the two-time Democratic presidential candidate sitting on a chair at the inauguration clad in a parka, blue face mask and very prominent wool mittens with distinctive patterns, his arms and legs both folded. According to reports, the photo was taken by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski, who thought it was a nice moment and represented a good slice of life.

Since then, the image has been photoshopped in a wide variety of circumstances, ranging from famous moments throughout history to odd and humorous scenarios, or simply accompanied by a funny caption.
The mittens in question, known as "smittens" as they are part mitten and part sweater, were actually made by Vermont school teacher Jen Ellis, who had given them to Sanders on his campaign trail, according to CNN.
Now, she has been flooded with requests for more mittens.
"Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale," she tweeted on Thursday, but added that "There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them."
On Saturday night, however, Ellis announced that a few more would soon be on the way.
"I have heard your requests, and I am happy to tell you that I am making just a few more mittens today and tonight to be auctioned off for good causes," she tweeted, adding that details for how to bid on them would soon be available Sunday at 7:45 a.m. EST on MSNBC.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


