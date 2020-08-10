The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Bipartisan bill seeks to promote normalization between Israel and Arab countries

The bill notes that “Despite the risk of retaliatory action, a rising tide of Arab civic actors advocate direct engagement with Israeli citizens.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 20:02
US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, August 3, 2018
US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, August 3, 2018
(photo credit: JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - A new bipartisan bill was introduced in the US Senate last week, requiring the Secretary of State to submit to Congress an annual report “regarding instances of Arab government retribution toward citizens and residents who engage in people-to-people relations with Israelis.” Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rob Portman (R-OH) are standing behind the legislation, named ‘‘Strengthening Reporting of Actions Taken Against the Normalization of Relations with Israel Act of 2020’’.
The bill notes that “Despite the risk of retaliatory action, a rising tide of Arab civic actors advocate direct engagement with Israeli citizens.” It also cites the Arab Council for Regional Integration, a group of 32 public figures from 15 Arab countries who oppose the boycott of Israel on the grounds that “the boycott has denied Arabs the benefits of partnership with Israelis, has blocked Arabs from helping to bridge the Israeli-Palestinian divide, and inspired divisive intra-Arab boycotts among diverse sects.”
If signed into law, the bill would require the State Department to include in its annual report the status of “anti-normalization laws” in each country within the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. Additionally, it would monitor incidents “of prosecution of citizens and residents of Arab countries for calling for peace and engagement with Israel.” According to the bill, the report should also include evidence of steps taken by Arab governments encouraging people-to-people relations between their citizens or residents and Israeli citizens.
“Since my time in the Senate, I have consistently supported Arab-Israeli engagement,” said Sen. Booker in a statement on Monday. The need for people-to-people engagement between these communities is not only a critical tool for diplomacy but also important for peace and economic prosperity in the region. With Senator Portman’s partnership, this bipartisan bill will strengthen America’s commitment to pursuing peace by supporting and encouraging dialogue between Arab and Israeli citizens.”
Anti-normalization laws in the region continue to be a barrier toward communities, people, NGOs and business coming together, Senator Portman said in a statement. "In my visits to the region, I’ve seen the deep and abiding friendships that exist, and they are essential to building a long term peace,” Portman continued. “This bill will discourage those Arab League states that continue to enforce anti-normalization laws and support efforts like those proposed by the Arab Council that encourage and defend community engagement amongst Arabs and Israelis.”
“We are gratified that at a time of turmoil around the world, two prominent US Senators have decided to stand with advocates of people-to-people engagement between Arabs and Israelis,” said Mostafa El-Dessouki, a co-founder and Director of the Arab Council. “Civil society has always been the ‘missing piece’ in efforts to forge a just and lasting peace in our region,” he added. “This bill will empower the many bridge-builders among us to move forward toward a ‘peace between peoples.’”


