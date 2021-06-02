The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Bipartisan letter urges Austin to provide emergency funding for Iron Dome

Meanwhile, a group of 17 Senate Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him “to immediately take steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 2, 2021 22:22
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
WASHINGTON – As Defense Minister Benny Gantz is leaving for a 24-hour visit in Washington to discuss the recent ceasefire with Gaza and other regional issues, a bipartisan group of 55 members of Congress sent a letter to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging him to provide Israel with emergency funding to replenish the Iron Dome. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) led the letter. Israel will reportedly seek an additional billion dollars in emergency military aid.
“As Members of Congress who are deeply committed to Israel’s security, we write to express our strong support for the Biden Administration’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s safety and security, including replenishing Israel’s stock of interceptors for the Iron Dome missile defense system and other important matters,” they wrote. “We ask that you continue urgently engaging with Israel on this request, and that you please report to Congress regarding Israel’s needs as soon as possible.”
“Even though the attacks from Gaza have halted, we remain clear eyed about the threats Israel continues to face, not only from Gaza, but also along its northern border,” they added. “We must ensure that the Iron Dome remains able to protect Israel without running the risk that its stockpile of interceptors becomes depleted. Israel must always have the resources it needs to defend itself from incoming rockets when it is targeted again.”
“If Israel requests additional assistance, as contemplated in the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), please work closely with Congress to expeditiously fulfill this request,” the lawmakers added. “To help facilitate this process, we look forward to receiving a reply from you outlining your assessment of the need for Iron Dome replenishment and your engagement with our ally Israel on this matter. Please know that Congress stands with the administration in its commitment to ensuring Israel’s security and capability to defend itself from any attack.”
Meanwhile, a group of 17 Senate Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him “to immediately take steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”
Among the Senators who signed the letter were: Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), Bernie Sanders and (I-Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts).
“As you well know, there was a humanitarian crisis in Gaza before the fighting began, and these recent hostilities have significantly aggravated the dire humanitarian emergency on the ground,” they wrote.
“In order for this ceasefire to be durable and avoid a renewal of the cycle of violence, it is critical that we improve the dire conditions in Gaza that only contribute to despair and further fuel extremism,” they continued. “We strongly urge you to step up the United States’ diplomatic engagement to lead the international community and meet this moment.”
They called on Blinken to “press all sides to allow for unfettered emergency relief distribution, emergency repairs to essential infrastructure, and for families to receive food and water, access to medical care, and attend to other emergency needs,” and to “ensure the opening of the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings, so that critical humanitarian personnel, including trauma coordinators and security advisers, can enter and that emergency relief items, including fuel and building materials, can be brought in to address the growing needs of the civilian population.”
They also urged Blinken to “robustly fund humanitarian efforts, including fully funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency,” and to “restore the US diplomatic presence on the ground.”


Tags Benny Gantz Gaza United States ceasefire
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by