Bipartisan letter urges Austin to provide emergency funding for Iron Dome

WASHINGTON – As Defense Minister Benny Gantz is leaving for a 24-hour visit in Washington to discuss the recent ceasefire with Gaza and other regional issues, a bipartisan group of 55 members of Congress sent a letter to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging him to provide Israel with emergency funding to replenish the Iron Dome. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) led the letter. Israel will reportedly seek an additional billion dollars in emergency military aid.

“As Members of Congress who are deeply committed to Israel’s security, we write to express our strong support for the Biden Administration’s ironclad commitment to Israel’s safety and security, including replenishing Israel’s stock of interceptors for the Iron Dome missile defense system and other important matters,” they wrote. “We ask that you continue urgently engaging with Israel on this request, and that you please report to Congress regarding Israel’s needs as soon as possible.”

“Even though the attacks from Gaza have halted, we remain clear eyed about the threats Israel continues to face , not only from Gaza, but also along its northern border,” they added. “We must ensure that the Iron Dome remains able to protect Israel without running the risk that its stockpile of interceptors becomes depleted. Israel must always have the resources it needs to defend itself from incoming rockets when it is targeted again.”

“If Israel requests additional assistance, as contemplated in the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), please work closely with Congress to expeditiously fulfill this request,” the lawmakers added. “To help facilitate this process, we look forward to receiving a reply from you outlining your assessment of the need for Iron Dome replenishment and your engagement with our ally Israel on this matter. Please know that Congress stands with the administration in its commitment to ensuring Israel’s security and capability to defend itself from any attack.”

Meanwhile, a group of 17 Senate Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him “to immediately take steps to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Among the Senators who signed the letter were: Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), Bernie Sanders and (I-Vermont) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts).

“As you well know, there was a humanitarian crisis in Gaza before the fighting began, and these recent hostilities have significantly aggravated the dire humanitarian emergency on the ground,” they wrote.

“In order for this ceasefire to be durable and avoid a renewal of the cycle of violence, it is critical that we improve the dire conditions in Gaza that only contribute to despair and further fuel extremism,” they continued. “We strongly urge you to step up the United States’ diplomatic engagement to lead the international community and meet this moment.”

They called on Blinken to “press all sides to allow for unfettered emergency relief distribution, emergency repairs to essential infrastructure, and for families to receive food and water, access to medical care, and attend to other emergency needs,” and to “ensure the opening of the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings, so that critical humanitarian personnel, including trauma coordinators and security advisers, can enter and that emergency relief items, including fuel and building materials, can be brought in to address the growing needs of the civilian population.”

They also urged Blinken to “robustly fund humanitarian efforts, including fully funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency,” and to “restore the US diplomatic presence on the ground.”