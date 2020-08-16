Democrats in Israel laud selection of Kamala Harris for VP candidate

Organization Democrats Abroad-Israel lauded presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate in the upcoming 2020 US General Election."Senator Harris has a strong record of support for Israel, an impressive resume that includes representing California, the largest state in the country in the United States Senate, serving on both the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, running one of the largest legal operations in the world as the former Attorney General of California, and presidential candidate," Democrats Abroad-Israel said in a statement. "Kamala Harris shares Joe Biden’s view of standing up for the backbone of America – the truly essential people." It also commended her battle against the big banks and squashing mortgage fraud, reversing the ban on gay marriage, her dogfight with big oil in an attempt to protect the environment as well as her opposition to unchecked gun laws against pushback from Republican politicians."Senator Harris knows how to ask the hard questions and get answers, whether it is going toe to toe with Jeff Sessions or Brett Kavanaugh in Senate hearings, or holding the Administration’s feet to the fire over racial justice," Democrats Abroad-Israel Chair Heather Stone. "We have no doubt she will be an outstanding Vice President for America as well as for Israel."Harris, a senator from California, is married to Douglas Emhoff, a lawyer at a Los Angeles firm, who is Jewish. She is the first woman of color to run for this position.US President Donald Trump quickly reacted to Harris’s selection in a statement, reminding the public that “not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.”His administration accused Biden of being an “empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the Left.”Upon the announcement of her selection, former national security adviser Susan Rice, who was considered for the role, tweeted that Harris is a “tenacious and trailblazing leader who will make a great partner on the campaign trail.” Rice said she would do everything possible to assist the Biden-Harris ticket and help them govern successfully.Former US president Bill Clinton called Harris a “terrific choice” and said she and Biden would make a strong team. Hillary Clinton said she was “thrilled” to welcome Harris to a historic Democratic ticket.“Please join me in having her back and getting her elected,” Hillary Clinton said.Former US president Barack Obama also responded, saying Harris “spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country.”Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.