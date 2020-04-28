The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dermer: Israel stands tall today, but it came with a heavy price

“With the rebirth of the Jewish state, Israel has transformed us from a downtrodden, weak, and stateless people into a proud, strong, and sovereign nation."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 28, 2020 06:12
WASHINGTON  - The Israeli Embassy in Washington held a ceremony on Monday to mark Israel’s Memorial Day. A few hundred people viewed the event online, while only a handful of embassy staff participated in person, adhering social distancing guidelines.
“With the rebirth of the Jewish state, Israel has transformed us from a downtrodden, weak, and stateless people into a proud, strong, and sovereign nation,” said Ron Dermer, Israel’s Ambassador in Washington.
“For 20 centuries, the Jewish people were subjected to every evil under the sun,” he continued. “For 20 centuries, we bowed our heads for our enemies. For 20 centuries, we begged others to defend us. Today, we no longer bow our heads. Israel stands tall today. We no longer beg others to defend us,” he added. “Israel defends itself. But as we remember this historic transformation on Yom Hazikaron, we also remember that it has come at a price, a heavy price, and we reaffirm our sacred duty to remember those who have paid that price and to embrace their families.”
Dermer also addressed the unusual situation of holding a ceremony online.
“Because of the coronavirus, this year, the thousands of bereaved families in Israel and the hundreds of bereaved families who live in communities throughout America must grieve in a different way,” he said.
“They cannot go visit the graves of their loved ones. They cannot attend moving ceremonies that honor the fallen, but Israel wants them to know that on Yom Hazikaron, more than any other day, they are not alone. A whole nation mourns with them. A whole nation stands in solidarity with them,” Dermer added.
Major General Yehuda Fox, the Israeli Defense Attaché to the United States opened the ceremony by saying: “Today we hold a virtual ceremony... The gathering is more personal. The ability to share is more complex. We are all grieving and thinking of you: the bereaved families. We are all feeling your pain from afar but we are close to you in our hearts.”


