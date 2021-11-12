The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Donald Trump defends calls to hang Mike Pence during Capitol riot

Trump and Pence ran together in 2016 for the White House, but their relationship became strained, particularly as Trump sought to contest the 2020 elections. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 13:30
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally, in Wellington, Ohio, in June. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump attends his first post-presidency campaign rally, in Wellington, Ohio, in June.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Former US president Donald Trump defended his supporters who during the January 6 Capitol riot threatened to hang then-vice president Mike Pence, Axios reported on Friday. 
The comments were made in an interview with Trump in Mar-a-Lago back in March by Jonathan Karl for his new book, Betrayal, which is slated for release next week.
In the interview, an excerpt of which was shared with Axios, Karl asked if Trump was worried about Pence. The former president said no, saying he "thought he was well protected" and "in good shape."
Regarding the chants to hang Pence, Trump justified it by saying "well, the people were very angry."
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to Vice President Mike Pence, as he holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., November 2, 2020 (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)U.S. President Donald Trump gestures next to Vice President Mike Pence, as he holds a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, U.S., November 2, 2020 (credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
When Karl continued by saying "They were saying 'hang Mike Pence,'" Trump replied that "it's common sense."
"It's common sense that you're supposed to protect," Trump continued, according to Axios. 
"How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? And I'm telling you: 50/50, it's right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them. Anybody I spoke to — almost all of them at least pretty much agree, and some very much agree with me — because he's passing on a vote that he knows is fraudulent. How can you pass a vote that you know is fraudulent? 
"Now, when I spoke to him, I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election. I didn't talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close."
Further details regarding the interview are set to be shared on Sunday on ABC, according to Axios.
Trump and Pence ran together in 2016 for the White House, but their relationship became strained, particularly as Trump sought to contest the 2020 elections. 
On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol as Congress was certifying the election results. Pence was present in the Senate at the time.
Police officers stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)Police officers stand guard as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
This is a developing story.


Tags Donald Trump Mike Pence Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by