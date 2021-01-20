The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

For Evangelical Christians, Trump left but God didn’t - analysis

"The Lord giveth, and the Lord taketh away" - Job 1:21

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2021 21:31
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a church service before his presidential inauguration, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend a church service before his presidential inauguration, at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
For Evangelical Christians, Wednesday’s changeover in Washington from Donald Trump to President Joe Biden was a trauma of biblical proportions.
The 78% of Evangelical Christians who voted for Trump were disheartened as they watched Biden sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.
“It was not that they supported every tweet, every speech or every action of Donald Trump,” said Evangelical leader Joel Rosenberg. “But Evangelicals overwhelmingly supported the policy direction that Trump was taking for the country.” 
Whether it was his stances against abortion or for gun ownership, Trump was seen by Evangelicals as upholding their American and religious values and they had the feeling that he was doing many things specifically for them.
This was especially true when it came to his dedication to the State of Israel. 
From moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City of Jerusalem or recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights to the Abraham Peace Accords or his hard-line stance against the Islamic terror regime, the former president arguably did more for Israel and the whole Middle East than any president in recent history. 
In his efforts to politicize religion, Trump reawakened the national conversation about faith, religious liberties and moral decline. He kept Evangelical Christian leaders in his inner circle, despite personally representing few of their values. 
“Even though he personally did not personify [biblical] values, he represented them to his followers,” explained Eliyahu Berkowitz, a “biblical news” writer for Israel365 News. 
Evangelicals have long threaded a biblical narrative into Trump’s presidency, likening him to Cyrus, the historical king of Persia who liberated Jews from captivity in Babylon and allowed them to return to Israel and rebuild the Temple.
“There was a supernatural aspect to the election of Trump to the Oval Office,” Stephen Strang, founder and CEO of Charisma Magazine, said in an interview at the 2018 National Religious Broadcasters conference. “I think Trump feels a part of destiny.”
For many Evangelicals, God raised up Trump much like he did biblical kings and other leaders in ancient times.
Yet, Rosenberg explained that it was always understood that God could have multiple objectives at the same time, and “only He knows which ones He is going to elevate at a single moment.”
“God changes times and seasons; he deposes kings and raises up others,” Daniel 2:21 says. 
“I don’t know that we understand [why Trump lost and Biden won], but I know that God has raised up Biden and allowed him to take this place,” explained Steve Wearp, the founder of Bless Buy Israel. 
As such, despite the disappointment, he said that most Christians will honor the new president, whether or not they agree with his policies or not. 
“We need to give honor where honor is due,” Wearp said. 
Moreover, Rosenberg said that Christians believe that God has a plan for America, and “a terrible president might be God’s plan.”
 
In the Book of Exodus, God calls Pharaoh his “servant.”
According to Rosenberg, God was using Pharaoh to prove his power to the nation of Israel and to show them that He loved and cared for them.
Likewise, God raised up King Nebuchadnezzar, who God also describes as “my servant” and then used the king to destroy Jerusalem and send the Jewish people into exile – “a punishment,” according to Rosenberg, which was for the Jewish people’s own good.
“God can use a range of leaders to accomplish some good things and some not so good things,” he said. “God can use bad people, punish bad people and then he can redeem them. That should be a sign of hope for us all.”
Whatever his divine role was meant to be, Trump disappointed his constituency in his final weeks in office. 
A poll published by All Israel News this week showed that 42% of US Evangelicals “disapprove” of Trump and that 36% believed that Trump should be impeached. 
The poll was conducted by John McLaughlin, a senior political advisor to the former president and other Republican leaders. The poll shows that although 78% of Evangelicals voted for Trump, the Capitol riot and Trump’s failed response to the event caused many of his strongest supporters to become disillusioned and disappointed in him in his final weeks in office. 
Even former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, whose own daughter served as Trump’s press secretary, said the former president gave Democrats reason to be “glad he’s leaving.”
“There is a policy legacy that evangelicals really appreciated and will always appreciate,” said Rosenberg. “But there will be an assessment … that he stumbled bad at the end.”
There were many Evangelical Christians who four years ago were hesitant to trust a man who said “grab ’em by the pussy” and who claimed to be “the chosen one'' while cheating at business and on his wives. They, too, are likely disappointed with themselves for deciding to support Trump despite his character flaws, which caught up with him in his final weeks and caused the former president to do and say things that Evangelicals could not support.
Bible readers are used to flawed leaders. 
King David is known for his adultery with Bathsheba and sending her husband into battle with orders to his commander that he be sent to the frontlines so he would be killed. Bathsheba’s husband’s blood is considered to be on King David’s hands. 
“Were people disappointed with King David?” asked Rosenberg. “They were. But overall, King David’s legacy stands, despite the stains on his record.” 
He said that really effective leaders can be deeply flawed, but that does not mean they were not leaders in their time. 
And he also said that with the transition from Trump to Biden, God has not left the White House. 
Presidents are not pastors, priests or rabbis. They do not speak for God. But a president can choose either to put in place policies that defend biblical values or ones that oppose them, Rosenberg explained. 
“Defending Israel’s sovereignty and advancing peace in the Middle East were wonderful biblical values that Trump advanced, but Biden could turn out to be a great friend of Israel and bring more peace treaties,'' Rosenberg said.
He noted that ultimately Christians are faced with two ways that they can react to the new president: Either they can see him as doing no right or they can find the areas on which they can agree.
“Sadly, I think that Biden, although a Catholic and a very nice and amiable person, [is not] going to defend the rights of an unborn child to be born - a biblical value,” Rosenberg said. “Christians still have to find a way to respect the office and support what we can and encourage Biden to do right.”
Just as Christians prayed for Trump, they must pray for Biden, too, he said. 
At the same time, Wearp said the Christian Right will have to stand up courageously and ensure that their voices are heard, criticizing the president when he goes against what they believe should be American values.  
And the evangelical community will have to do its own soul searching, too, said Rosenberg. 
“The Lord giveth,” said Rosenberg quoting Job 1:21, “and the Lord taketh away.”


Tags christianity Joe Biden white house president Evangelical Donald Trump God Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by