Former president Bush to release portraits of immigrants in new book

Former United States president George W. Bush will soon release a book, containing 43 painted portraits of immigrants for an exhibition dedicated to the value of immigration to the US at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Texas, according to CNN.

The former president, an amateur painter in his free time, will publish his book in March. The book is titled Out of Many, One, which is the English translation of the Latin motto of the United States (E Pluribis Unum).

The plan to release the book comes at a time when issues such as race, immigration , and the question of what it means to be an American shape the country' agenda.

"It is perhaps the most American of issues, and it should be one that unites us." In the introduction of this book, Bush shared his sentiments about immigration and how it defines the country he led, CNN reported."It is perhaps the most American of issues, and it should be one that unites us."

Unlike the current president, who openly objects immigration and has sought through his term to staunch the flow of new comers to his country, Bush underlines in the introduction from his book how detrimental immigration to the success of the United States: "My hope is that this book will help focus our collective attention on the positive impact that immigrants are making on our country."