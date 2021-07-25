The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Fox's Tucker Carlson mentioned in communications monitored by NSA - report

The agency found that Carlson had been mentioned in communications between third parties and his name was then revealed through "unmasking."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 25, 2021 05:34
Tucker Carlson on the Exhibit Floor at CPAC, 2010 (photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE)
Tucker Carlson on the Exhibit Floor at CPAC, 2010
(photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE)
A review by the National Security Agency (NSA) found no evidence that the agency had been monitoring the electronic communications of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, although he had been mentioned in communications between "third parties," according to a report by The Record, a news site operated by the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, on Friday.
Carlson had claimed in June that the NSA was spying on the electronic communications of his show in order to leak them in an attempt to take his show off the air. The Fox News host said at the time that a "whistleblower within the US government" reached out to warn him about the monitoring.
While Carlson, known for spreading conspiracy theories, admitted that he would usually be "skeptical" of such a "shocking claim," he said that the whistleblower knew information about a story Carlson was working on that he says could have only come from his texts and emails. "There's no other possible source for that information, period," said Carlson at the time.
The NSA issued an official statement at the time denying Carlson's claims, calling them "untrue."
Carlson rejected the NSA's denial, calling it an "infuriatingly dishonest formal statement" and "an entire paragraph of lies," adding that the NSA did not explicitly deny his claim that it read his emails. The Fox News host also stated that the Biden administration did not explicitly deny the claims.
Two people familiar with the matter told The Record that the NSA had conducted an examination and found that Carlson's communications were not targeted or intercepted. The review was shared with both the House and Senate Intelligence committees.
The agency found that Carlson had been mentioned in communications between third parties and his name was then revealed through "unmasking," in which relevant government officials can request the identities of American citizens in intelligence reports to be divulged, as long as there is an official reason, according to the sources.
The Record's sources declined to name who mentioned Carlson.
A Fox News spokesman expressed outrage at the report, telling The Record, "For the NSA to unmask Tucker Carlson or any journalist attempting to secure a newsworthy interview is entirely unacceptable and raises serious questions about their activities as well as their original denial, which was wildly misleading."
Earlier this month, Axios reported that Carlson was talking to US-based Kremlin intermediaries in order to set up an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before he made the accusations against the NSA.
Sources told Axios that US government officials learned about Carlson's efforts to get the interview and Carlson subsequently learned that the government was aware. The Axios report stressed that while the NSA denied targeting Carlson, it never categorically denied that Carlson's communications were incidentally collected.
Axios provided three possible explanations for why Carlson's communications could have been collected. The first scenario involved the US government submitting a request to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to monitor the Fox News host to protect national security, although the report stressed that this was the least likely scenario.
A second possible scenario is that one of the Kremlin intermediaries was under surveillance as a foreign agent, although Carlson's identity would have been masked in intelligence reports and it's unclear how a US official could justify unmasking his identity.
A third scenario may not even have involved Carlson's communications. Instead, the US government may have been monitoring the communications of people connected to Putin and may have intercepted communications discussing Carlson's request for an interview. In this scenario as well, Carlson's identity would have been masked, according to Axios.
A former government official told The Record that Carlson may have learned that his attempts to gain an interview had been involved in intelligence reports through FBI officials who may have offered Carlson a "defensive briefing," where he would be warned that he was the target in a potential intelligence influence operation by foreign adversaries.
While the FBI wouldn't have revealed any details about how the information was obtained, Carlson may have concluded that he was being spied on, subsequently building his claim.
The official added that a second possibility is that there is a leak in the national security apparatus and the information in the NSA report was illegally disclosed to Carlson.
In 2013, former NSA contractor Edward Snowden exposed the NSA for collecting the phone records of millions of American citizens and for data-mining the servers of internet companies, such as Google, Facebook and Apple.
Carlson's claims came just weeks after the US Department of Justice said that it would no longer seek source information from reporters in leak investigations after revelations that former president Donald Trump's administration had secretly obtained phone and email records from a number of journalists.
CNN and the Washington Post have said the Trump administration had secretly tried to obtain the phone records of some of their reporters over work they did in 2017.
The New York Times reported that the Justice Department under presidents Trump and Joe Biden waged "a secret legal battle to obtain the email logs of four New York Times reporters," and imposed a gag order on executives.
In May, Biden said he would not allow his Justice Department to seize the phone or email records of reporters, saying any such move would be "simply wrong."
In a statement, the White House said that issuing subpoenas for reporters' records in leak investigations is not consistent with Biden administration policy.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Russia nsa nsa spying Fox News
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's meddling with the vaccination of Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why is Israel's state budget so important for the fight against Iran?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Olympics during war and during COVID

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by