The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Giuliani calls on Arizona GOP lawmakers to not certify election results

Proud Boys member calls for armed revolt outside the meeting.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 17:38
Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)
Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)
Former New York City mayor and President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Monday called on Arizona state Republican lawmakers to fight and to not certify the state's vote counting, and to subsequently go down as "heroes" in American history.
Giuliani's pleas concern the Trump campaign's ongoing efforts to discredit the US election, which has widely been called in favor of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden.
In particular, Trump and Giuliani have alleged that severe voter fraud took place in several key states, including Arizona, whose 11 electoral votes have gone to Biden.
But while the overwhelming majority of media outlets and government officials (both state and federal) have called Arizona's votes in favor of Biden, Giuliani says the fight isn't over yet, and that the Republican lawmakers in the states have more power than they realize to settle the dispute, thanks to the Constitution.
"Whatever power the governor and the secretary of state think they’re exercising, it isn’t theirs, it’s the legislature’s. You can take it back," he said at the meeting.
Giuliani explained that "it is clear that the numbers [from the election] are false," and alleged that mass voter fraud has taken place due to improper inspections and "using machines that have been shown to be totally manipulated in other places."
He told lawmakers that he is asking them to fight against possible voter fraud that "disenfranchises the decent people who cast an honest vote" and to try to convince other legislators to do the same – even if that means putting their political career on the line.
"Do not be bullied; do not be frightened," Giuliani said. "Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America."

And if they have the "courage" to refuse to certify the election results because they are deemed unfair due to these allegations, then "In history, I swear to God, you will be heroes," he added.
Outside the meeting in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump supporters gathered for a "Stop the Steal" rally. Among these supporters, one of them – a member of the far-right white supremacist organization the Proud Boys – called others to carry out an armed revolt should the Constitution be infringed upon and the election not called for Trump, Newsweek reported.
"At the moment, we're free. But the moment they start trying to take our Constitution is the moment the Second Amendment kicks in," the Proud Boys member said. "It's the moment where we've got to start telling them, we're not taking it anymore.
"We're not going to 'stand back and stand by' anymore. We're standing up and going after you if you come after us," he added.

Most experts and politicians have disregarded Trump's claims of election fraud, which he continues to express daily on social media, noting that the president has yet to provide evidence in his favor. Numerous lawsuits regarding election fraud have so far been tossed out of court, and there is increasing pressure on Trump to concede.


Tags Joe Biden rudy giuliani Donald Trump election interference Arizona Voter Suppression US elections 2020 Proud Boys
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by