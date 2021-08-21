How do Americans view major US institutions? - survey

Democrats are generally more positive in their views on most major American institutions, such as large corporations, banks, public schools and more, as Republicans became generally more negative, a new Pew Research Center survey published on Friday showcased.

The survey, conducted between July 8-18, found areas of both partisan agreement and wide division between Americans.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to be critical in their views of most US institutions, ranging from tech companies and schools to labor unions and the entertainment industry, with most Republicans believing these institutions have a negative effect on the United States.

For example, only 30% of Republicans shared positive views on big corporations, a staggering drop of 24% since the same survey was taken in August 2019. Interestingly, while 28% represent a minority of Democrats with positive views on large corporations, the number has grown by 5% in the same timeframe.

In general, Democrats have more positive views on almost all US institutions compared to the results of the same survey conducted in 2019, with a rise of Democrats sharing positive views recorded on banks, churches, tech companies, labor unions and colleges and universities . In contrast, a Republican decrease of trust in all aforementioned institutions was also recorded, compared to 2019's survey.

Churches and religious organizations are the only institutions believed by most Republicans to have a positive impact on the US, with an overwhelming majority of 76% Republicans expressing positive views on them. A wider divide between Republicans is felt regarding banks, on which half of all Republicans expressed positive views compared to 46% who expressed negative views.

Democrats are deeply divided on both churches and banks, with a small majority of 52% expressing positive views on churches, and 50% of Democrats expressing negative views on banks, compared to the 48% with positive views.

The biggest partisan divides can be found in public opinion of schools, colleges, labor unions and tech companies

A large majority of 77% of Democrats expressed positive views regarding K-12 public schools, compared to only 42% of Republicans. In addition, a similar 76% of Democrats have positive views on colleges and universities, more than double the amount of Republicans who share those views.

While Democrats are evenly split on the impact of Hollywood and the entertainment industry in general, a whopping 83% of Republicans believe it to be having a negative effect on American society.