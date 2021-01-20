Inauguration Day: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn into office - WATCH

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are officially sworn into office Wednesday at the Inauguration Day ceremony in Washington, becoming the newest president and vice president of the United States, respectively.
With Donald Trump leaving office, Biden is now the 46th president, with Harris being the 49th vice president – and the first woman to ever hold the post, as well as the first person of color. This is a developing story.
