Jared Bernstein is ‘verklempt’ to join Biden’s economic advisers council

“Thanks for all the support, econ twitter! I’m verklempt! As a CEA member, I’m soooo excited to get to work with my awesome new colleagues in fast pursuit of full employment and a recovery that reaches everyone,” he tweeted Monday, using a Yiddish word that means overcome with joy and emotion.

Bernstein, who is Jewish, was Biden’s chief economic adviser during the Obama administration. He joins a Biden economics team that is being noted for its diversity

Bernstein has been referred to as a “progressive” economist for his focus on income inequality and opposition to international free trade agreements.

Economist Jared Bernstein found a Yiddish way to celebrate his appointment to President-elect Joe Biden’s council of economic advisers.