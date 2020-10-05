Jewish Twitter divided on whether Trump deserves healing prayer

Jewish Twitter was divided over the weekend on whether Jewish people should be saying misheberach (the prayer for healing) for US President Donald Trump, who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus, according to The Forward.Jewish Trump supporters took to Twitter to call for prayers for Trump's health, giving Trump's name and the name of his mother in Hebrew to include in the prayer.
Some liberal Jews expressed uncertainty on Twitter of the morality of praying for someone who downplayed the threat of the virus and attended events with others even after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus, The Forward reported.A prominent Jewish Twitter user said in a tweet that American "culture is deeply abusive, even among the people who insist we be 'kind.'"
This. And this is how a abusers in general get so much sympathy while their victims are ignored or demonized. The abuser is the protagonist of the story, everyone else is a side character.Our culture is deeply abusive, even among the people who insist we be “kind.” https://t.co/a4BCcpIWAh— Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) October 2, 2020
Others, however, claimed that it is wrong to wish harm anyone. Some backed this by citing Jewish texts.
Some leaders of prominent Jewish organizations took to Twitter to wish the president well.From the Yom Kippur liturgy:"You want the repentance of the wicked, and do not desire their death. As it is said [Ezekiel 33:11] “Say to them: As I live—declares the Eternal God—it is not My desire that the wicked shall die, but that the wicked turn from their ways and live."— Rabbi Jill Jacobs (@rabbijilljacobs) October 2, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the President, the First Lady, their family, and all impacted by #COVID19. At this difficult and concerning time, we wish them a full and quick recovery.— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) October 2, 2020