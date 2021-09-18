The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jon Ossoff condemns antisemitism in Yom Kippur speech

Jon Ossoff spoke at an Atlanta synagogue on Yom Kippur to denounce two incidents of antisemitic graffiti at local high schools.

By BEN SALES/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 02:08
Democratic US Senate candidate Jon Ossoff attends a campaign event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia, US November 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS/FILE PHOTO)
Democratic US Senate candidate Jon Ossoff attends a campaign event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia, US November 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS/FILE PHOTO)
At the onset of the holy day on Wednesday, a high school in Cobb County, next to Atlanta, reported that someone had graffitied a swastika and “Heil Hitler” on a bathroom door, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Similar graffiti was found at another nearby high school just days earlier.
The school district did not condemn either incident as antisemitism, instead calling it “hateful graffiti” or “hate speech.”
Ossoff, 34, the freshman Democratic senator from Georgia, told worshippers at the Reform Temple Emanu-El on Yom Kippur that his reaction to the graffiti was informed by the memory of the Holocaust.
Ossoff said his generation was raised “with the words ‘Never Forget’ pressed into our minds.”
Jon Ossoff speaks in Stonecrest, Ga., Dec. 28, 2020 ((Paras Griffin/Getty Images)PARAS GRIFFIN/GETTY IMAGES/JTA).Jon Ossoff speaks in Stonecrest, Ga., Dec. 28, 2020 ((Paras Griffin/Getty Images)PARAS GRIFFIN/GETTY IMAGES/JTA).
“So when at Pope High School in Marietta, Georgia, a swastika and a tribute to Adolf Hitler are scrawled on school walls … it must inflame in us the same passion for the survival of our people that burned in the hearts of the generation that emerged from the Shoah and built a future for the Jewish people here in America, around the world, and the Land of Israel,” he said, according to the Journal-Constitution.


