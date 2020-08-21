The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Kamala Harris will speak to Jewish community in virtual campaign event

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 21, 2020 05:00
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020 (photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
(photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Sen. Kamala Harris, newly nominated as the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will hold a “Virtual Conversation with the American Jewish Community.”
Harris will be joined at the Aug. 26 campaign event by her Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff.
It will be the California senator’s introduction to the Jewish community as the running mate of Joe Biden. Harris ran for the top spot herself but dropped out in December.
“My family means everything to me. And I’ve had a lot of titles over my career, and certainly, vice president will be great, but ‘momala’ will always be the one that means the most,” she said last week in Wilmington, Delaware, after Biden announced that she was his choice for the Democratic ticket in November against Donald Trump. Momala is what Emhoff’s children call her.
Biden will accept the nomination on Thursday night, the last night of the Democratic National Convention.
Also speaking will be Rabbi Michael Beals of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, who at a fundraising endorsement last year for the campaign told of meeting Biden at the shiva of a constituent of modest means.
Biden told the rabbi he was there because the deceased, Sylvia Greenhouse, had sent his campaign $18 every Senate election since his first in 1972. Eighteen is the numerical equivalent of the Hebrew word for “life,” “chai.”
Beals will tell the story as part of an introduction video titled “I know Joe,” according to Jewish Insider.


