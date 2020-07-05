Kanye West announces 2020 presidential bid

Music mogul Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he was officially running for president."We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he tweeted. "I am running for president of the United States!" He added an American flag emoji and the hashtag #2020VISION.
The announcement on July 4, American Independence Day, follows rumors that have been circulating for years over West's potential involvement in politics, notably after many meetings he has had with US President Donald Trump, Billboard reported.While West may be entering his name in the race only months away from November 3, he has already received his first celebrity endorsement: Elon Musk."You have my full support!" the Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted in a reply to West's announcement.
This endorsement comes after the two celebrities have reportedly been getting closer in recent days, with West having uploaded a picture of the two of them side by side, followed by another picture with their heads swapped on each other's body.
His rivals in the race, Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, have yet to comment.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
The announcement on July 4, American Independence Day, follows rumors that have been circulating for years over West's potential involvement in politics, notably after many meetings he has had with US President Donald Trump, Billboard reported.While West may be entering his name in the race only months away from November 3, he has already received his first celebrity endorsement: Elon Musk."You have my full support!" the Tesla and SpaceX founder tweeted in a reply to West's announcement.
You have my full support!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020
This endorsement comes after the two celebrities have reportedly been getting closer in recent days, with West having uploaded a picture of the two of them side by side, followed by another picture with their heads swapped on each other's body.
July 1, 2020
His rivals in the race, Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, have yet to comment.