Leading Manhattan DA candidate reportedly paid no federal income taxes

Tali Farhadian Weinstein, who if elected would take over the investigation relating to former President Trump’s taxes, reported income as high as $107 million but paid no federal income taxes.

By HALEY COHEN  
JUNE 17, 2021 00:33
Tali Farhadian Weinstein entered the race for Manhattan district attorney earlier this month. The lawyer, who immigrated from Iran as a child after the Iranian revolution, describes herself as a progressive prosecutor. (photo credit: COURTESY/JTA)
Tali Farhadian Weinstein entered the race for Manhattan district attorney earlier this month. The lawyer, who immigrated from Iran as a child after the Iranian revolution, describes herself as a progressive prosecutor.
(photo credit: COURTESY/JTA)
NEW YORK - Tali Farhadian Weinstein, the Jewish leading candidate running for Manhattan district attorney in the Democratic primary, reportedly paid virtually no federal income taxes in four of six recent years, according to a ProPublica investigation released on Wednesday. 
Farhadian Weinstein, who, if elected, would take over the investigation relating to former President Donald Trump’s taxes, reported income as high as $107 million in 2011 with her husband, hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein. She recently donated $8.2 million to her campaign — more than her seven Democratic rivals have raised in total. 
But in 2017, according to a trove of tax data obtained by ProPublica, she and her husband, who reside on Manhattan’s Upper East Side with their three daughters, paid no federal income tax. In 2015 and 2013, they also paid no federal income tax. In 2014, she and her husband paid $6,584.
As a Persian Jew born in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Farhadian Weinstein fled the Islamic Republic with her family at the age of four just before the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to consolidate power in the wake of the Iranian Revolution in 1979. After a 10-month stint in Israel, the family settled first in New York and then northern New Jersey. 
In response to questions raised from ProPublica's research, Farhadian Weinstein, 44, stated: “In 6 of the last 11 years (the years in which we had income), we paid more than 50% of our income in Federal, State and New York City taxes. In the other years, we earned no net income and, as a result, did not pay income tax. We both benefited from many opportunities in this city and country and are glad to pay taxes at among the very highest tax rates in the entire country.”
If Farhadian Weinstein wins the Democratic primary, in which early voting has already begun, she is virtually guaranteed to win the general election later in the year since Democrats dominate the borough. She would then take on her most high-profile potential case—the Trump investigation. 


