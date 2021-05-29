The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Democrats to Nazis

Greene, a firebrand ally of former President Donald Trump, was broadly denounced by her fellow Republicans on Tuesday for likening COVID-19 masks and vaccinations to the Holocaust.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
MAY 29, 2021 14:15
US REP. MARJORIE Taylor Greene addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in February. (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made another reference to the Holocaust Thursday, comparing Democrats to Nazis, just days after drawing criticism from her own party for making additional Holocaust references the House Minority Leader called "appalling," Forbes reported.
Nazis were the National Socialist Party, "just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party," said Greene at a Georgia rally right after accusing the media of comparing former US President Donald Trump to Hitler and comparing Republicans to Nazis which is a "mean nasty word" Greene said, Forbes reported. 
Greene, a firebrand ally of former President Donald Trump, was broadly denounced by her fellow Republicans on Tuesday for likening COVID-19 masks and vaccinations to the Nazi Holocaust against the Jews.
"Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling," House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement.
Condemnation also poured in from rank-and-file Republicans as well as Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who told reporters: "It's so beyond reprehensible that it, I mean, it has no place in our country."
Greene's comments came at a time when Republicans are trying to put themselves forward as defenders of the Jewish community and accusing Democrats of making antisemitic remarks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who previously described Greene as a "cancer" on the Republican Party, has unveiled new legislation to address antisemitism and attacks on American Jews.


