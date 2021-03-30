Marjorie Taylor-Greene dubs COVID-19 vaccine passports 'Mark of the Beast'

In a video on social media by the NGO Right Wing Watch, Taylor-Greene went further than the biblical allegory for the Devil, and criticized the vaccine for being controlling and "fascism, or communism – whatever you want to call it." She further added that any company requiring one was engaging in what she dubbed "corporate communism."

The idea behind it is that using this system can allow the country to safely reopen after lockdowns.



One example is New York City, which is instituting a similar system titled the Excelsior Pass. Released Friday, this pass will also be available via mobile app with a secure QR code, just like Israel's green passport.

“Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office said in a statement, according to The New York Post, adding that "an individual's data is kept secure and confidential at all times."

“New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure,” Cuomo said in a statement, according to the New York Post report. The rollout will also be included in the New York state capital, Albany, with the city's Times Union Center starting to use the program in April, as will New York City's Madison Square Garden.

The pass is the first of its kind to be introduced in the United States. However, there are fears that some lawmakers, like Taylor-Greene, will be opposed to similar measures.

Israel's vaccine rollout has been an absolute success, with a majority of the country having been vaccinated. As such, it is unsurprising that others are following this example.