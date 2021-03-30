The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Marjorie Taylor-Greene dubs COVID-19 vaccine passports 'Mark of the Beast'

She added that any company requiring one is engaging in a practice she dubs as "corporate communism."

By AARON REICH  
MARCH 30, 2021 22:54
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 5, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO)
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 5, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO)
 Freshman US lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Georgia) dubbed the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine passport for those who have been inoculated against the novel coronavirus as US President Joe Biden's "Mark of the Beast."
In a video on social media by the NGO Right Wing Watch, Taylor-Greene went further than the biblical allegory for the Devil, and criticized the vaccine for being controlling and "fascism, or communism – whatever you want to call it." She further added that any company requiring one was engaging in what she dubbed "corporate communism."
The idea of a COVID-19 passport first made waves after being utilized in Israel. Known locally as a "green passport," the system has equipped people who have been immunized against COVID-19 with a special pass that allows them to do a number of activities, such as going to gyms and restaurants and traveling.
The idea behind it is that using this system can allow the country to safely reopen after lockdowns.
Israel's vaccine rollout has been an absolute success, with a majority of the country having been vaccinated. As such, it is unsurprising that others are following this example.
One example is New York City, which is instituting a similar system titled the Excelsior Pass. Released Friday, this pass will also be available via mobile app with a secure QR code, just like Israel's green passport. 
“Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office said in a statement, according to The New York Post, adding that "an individual's data is kept secure and confidential at all times."
The rollout will also be included in the New York state capital, Albany, with the city's Times Union Center starting to use the program in April, as will New York City's Madison Square Garden.
“New Yorkers have proven they can follow public health guidance to beat back COVID, and the innovative Excelsior Pass is another tool in our new toolbox to fight the virus while allowing more sectors of the economy to reopen safely and keeping personal information secure,” Cuomo said in a statement, according to the New York Post report.
The pass is the first of its kind to be introduced in the United States. However, there are fears that some lawmakers, like Taylor-Greene, will be opposed to similar measures.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


