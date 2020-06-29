Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

Both houses of the legislature voted this weekend to remove the symbol and appoint a panel to design a new flag, according to media reports. The state's Republican governor, Tate Reeves, said Saturday that he would sign the bill if the legislature passed it.

“We are better today than we were yesterday,” Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, who authored the bill that passed on Sunday, told the non-profit news organization Mississippi Today. “Today, the future has taken root in the present. Today, we and the rest of the nation can look on our state with new eyes, with pride and hope."

In the 19th century, Southern states, faced with the prospect of having to give up slavery, formed the Confederacy and broke away from the United States, leading to the 1861-1865 Civil War.

Symbols of the failed rebellion were erected throughout the South during the years of racial segregation and violence known as Jim Crow, and despite years of progress and civil rights for Black Americans, many states resisted removing them.

But after video showing a white officer fatally pressing his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes provoked outrage that sent tens of thousands of Americans of all ethic backgrounds into the streets for weeks of protests, Confederate symbols have been coming down.

"The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it," Reeves posted Saturday on Facebook. "If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it."