The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

The storming of the US Capitol and the incapacitation of the Israeli political system are both attributable to politicians disinclined to prioritize national interests over their personal interests.

By BARUCH STEIN  
MARCH 21, 2021 22:57
THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump winks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in the White House in January. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
THEN-US PRESIDENT Donald Trump winks at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in the White House in January.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Donald Trump lost his election, but even after his legal appeals were rejected, he thought that by refusing to accept his loss he was being tenacious. Once the election is over, rejecting the result is not tenacious, it is destructive to the system itself, akin to a child destroying the board after losing a game. Through his recalcitrant exit, Trump brought disgrace to the institution of the presidency, to those who voted for him and to the country he claimed to represent.
Benjamin Netanyahu has gone through three elections without a stable coalition. Bibi thinks that by holding on he is being a competitive political strategist, but the never-ending elections have cost billions of shekels, the political system has been paralyzed, the Knesset has not passed a budget for more than two years, and critical government services have been left unfunded.
The storming of the US Capitol and the incapacitation of the Israeli political system are both attributable to politicians disinclined to prioritize national interests over their own personal interests, pride and the irrational passions of followers who place leaders on superhuman pedestals.
With all respect to Netanyahu’s capabilities and accomplishments, there is more than one person capable of being prime minister. And with all respect to the Likud’s ideology, Netanyahu has become a liability to the party. Dogmatic allegiance to a politician is a dangerous idolatry. It is simply time for Israel to move on.
Many Trump supporters downplayed the dangers of having such a narcissistic personality in the White House. Trump was a source of innocent amusement for many until there was a mob ransacking the temple of Democracy while the world, including the enemies of Democracy, watched on TV.
The riot at the US Capitol was preceded by several acts of violence and intimidation such as the vandalizing of the personal home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Similarly, the term “leftists traitors” has been painted on houses of anti-Netanyahu activists and has been showing up on signs at political events with increasing frequency.
Trump is responsible for contributing to the riot at the capitol, not just through his words immediately prior to the outbreak of violence but through his months-long campaign to present the election as having been “stolen.” It is in a similar vein that Netanyahu has attempted to present the legal proceedings against him as a political coup, despite the ample evidence against him already available to the public, such as the Noni Mozes recordings, the Elovitch text messages and other evidence.
Netanyahu’s legal defense has failed to have the cases against him dismissed, so he has sought immunity, both through his effort to advance the “French Law,” offering explicit standing immunity to the prime minister, and through his effort to invoke a preexisting law allowing the Knesset to vote to immunize a member.
America is undergoing a reckoning. What needs to happen before Netanyahu’s supporters also begin to think? Having a prime minister on trial for criminal offenses is destructive to Democracy. Having a man who has been recorded trying to manipulate media coverage continue in office is destructive to democracy. Having himself and his followers trying to place him above the law is destructive. We cannot continue being unable to pass a budget and fund critical services. While the siege of the capitol lasted a few hours, the paralysis of the Israeli political system has lasted more than two years. This is not skillful political maneuvering or competitive campaigning, it is the Israeli government incapacitated. It is anarchy.
Donald Trump was not psychologically capable of accepting his loss. Since Netanyahu is equally incapable of stepping down, other Likud Knesset members should have made that decision for him. Since they lack the courage, it is time for voters to throw him out before the situation spirals further out of control.
The author is a writer living in Jerusalem. Previous columns of his have appeared in media outlets in both the US and Israel.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Donald Trump US politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Fake news is unhealthy and dangerous - opinion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid represents Israeli politics' lost sanity

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by