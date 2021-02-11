The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Ohio’s Josh Mandel announces third run for Senate

Mandel, 43, said Wednesday on Twitter that former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, taking place this week, made his “blood boil.”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 02:26
Josh Mandel (photo credit: JOSH MANDEL AND MARK WEYERMULLER / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Josh Mandel
(photo credit: JOSH MANDEL AND MARK WEYERMULLER / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Josh Mandel, Ohio’s former treasurer, announced a third run for the US Senate, this time around as a Trump-branded Republican targeting his own party’s establishment as well as Democrats.
Mandel, 43, said Wednesday on Twitter that former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, taking place this week, made his “blood boil,” and helped him to decide to run to replace incumbent Republican Rob Portman, who is retiring.
“I’m going to Washington to fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda,” Mandel said, using a slogan that has sparked concern among Jewish groups who note its invocation by World War II-era antisemites led by Charles Lindbergh. “In Washington, I will pulverize the Uniparty – that cabal of Democrats and Republicans who sound the same and stand for nothing.”
Mandel, who is Jewish and who is a Marine Corps veteran, was until Trump’s election as president in 2016 a conventional establishment Republican. Twice elected state treasurer, in 2014 and 2018, he also ran twice for Senate, losing to incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown in 2012 and pulling out in 2018 because of his now ex-wife’s unspecified health issues.
His second time running, Mandel campaigned on Trump team themes such as suspicion of Muslims and restrictions on immigration. Mandel embraced endorsement from far-right figures, dueling on social media war with the Anti-Defamation League, which had condemned those figures.
Also considering a run to replace Portman is Amy Acton, the state’s Jewish former health director, who is a Democrat.


Tags republican Donald Trump Democrats antisemitism US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The US, Israel must stay tough on Iran - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by