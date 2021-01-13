Pelosi uses Ehud Manor lyric in appeal to get GOP colleagues to vote for impeachment

US Speaker of the House Senator Nancy Pelosi quoted famed Israeli lyricist Ehud Manor Tuesday in an appeal to Republican colleagues to vote today in favor the impeachment article against President Donald Trump.

Speaking in the chamber, Pelosi said, "The facts are very clear: The president called for this seditious attack," referring to last week's storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

She then referred to the "great Israeli poet" Manor and recited a passage from his 1982 poem "I Have No Other Country", which was set to music by Corinne Alal and recorded by Gali Atari.

"I can’t keep silent in light of

how my country has changed her face.

I won’t stop trying to remind her

In her ears I’ll sing my cries,

Until she opens her eyes."

Pelosi then added, "I encourage my Republican colleagues to finally open their eyes and hold this president accountable."