The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Pence: Trump is going home tonight, Biden: Listen to the scientists

Trump is expected to leave the hospital at 6:30 p.m. US Eastern Time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 01:18
Vice President Mike Pence (Left) and Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden (Right) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Vice President Mike Pence (Left) and Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden (Right)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter Monday evening US Eastern Time that US President Donald Trump "sounded great" as he was expected to be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center.

"Spoke to President @realDonaldTrump a little while back and he sounded great!" Pence said. "President Trump is going home tonight, so @KarenPence and I are headed to Utah for the Vice Presidential Debate! See You There!"


Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden said on Twitter that Trump was "busy tweeting campaign messages," after the president posted several dozen election promises on his Twitter page over the day. 

"Now that President Trump is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists," Biden said. "Support masks. Support mask mandates nationwide."


Trump is expected to leave the hospital at 6:30 p.m. US Eastern Time.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!" Trump tweeted earlier on Monday. 

"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"


The president also responded to the criticism of his car tour around the hospital, saying "it is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President."

According to Trump, "if I didn't do it, Media would say RUDE!!!"

According to the BBC, Trump drove past his supporters near the hospital in an armored car, coming under criticism for endangering the US Secret Service staff in the vehicle by exposing them to coronavirus in a confined space.

Trump himself tweeted prior to his drive-past that he would pay a "surprise visit" to "patriots" outside the hospital, the BBC reported.


Tags United States Joe Biden Donald Trump Mike Pence Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A police chief maybe able to curb brutality By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman ‘Herzl’s vision of the Jewish state was for all Jews’ By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by