Pence: Trump is going home tonight, Biden: Listen to the scientists

Vice President Mike Pence said on Twitter Monday evening US that US President Donald Trump "sounded great" as he was expected to be discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center. Eastern Time





"Spoke to President @realDonaldTrump a little while back and he sounded great!" Pence said. "President Trump is going home tonight, so @KarenPence and I are headed to Utah for the Vice Presidential Debate! See You There!"

Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden said on Twitter that Trump was "busy tweeting campaign messages," after the president posted several dozen election promises on his Twitter page over the day.





"Now that President Trump is busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists," Biden said. "Support masks. Support mask mandates nationwide."



Trump is expected to leave the hospital at 6:30 p.m. US Eastern Time.





"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good!" Trump tweeted earlier on Monday.





"Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"



The president also responded to the criticism of his car tour around the hospital, saying "it is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President."





According to Trump, "if I didn't do it, Media would say RUDE!!!"





According to the BBC, Trump drove past his supporters near the hospital in an armored car, coming under criticism for endangering the US Secret Service staff in the vehicle by exposing them to coronavirus in a confined space.



