Proud Boys member pleads guilty to death threat tied to Jan. 6 riot

Eduard Florea, who did not attend the riot, allegedly referred to current Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia as a "dead" man.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 16, 2021 18:36
Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 22, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARANIE STAAB)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARANIE STAAB)
A Proud Boys supporter pleaded guilty on Monday to making social media threats tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, including a threat to kill an incoming US senator.
The defendant, Eduard Florea, also admitted to storing a large collection of ammunition at his home in the New York City borough of Queens.
Florea, 41, a software engineer and father of two, entered his plea at a remote hearing before Chief US Magistrate Judge Cheryl Pollak in federal court in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors said Florea used the moniker "LoneWolfWar" on Parler, a social media platform used by conservatives, to make threats before and during the riot, where supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election win.
Florea, who did not attend the riot, allegedly referred to current Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia as a "dead" man.
Prosecutors said he also wrote while the Capitol was under siege: "I am awaiting my orders ... armed and ready to deploy" and "It's time to unleash some violence."
An FBI search of Florea's home in Queens later uncovered more than 900 rounds of ammunition, 72 military-style combat knives, two hatchets and two swords, prosecutors said.
Federal guidelines recommend that Florea spend 15 to 21 months in prison, but prosecutors intend to seek a longer term at his sentencing, scheduled Nov. 29. The defendant has been detained in a Brooklyn jail since January.
Florea's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A remote public connection to Monday's hearing failed before Florea entered his plea.
Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)Members of the Proud Boys and supporters of US President Donald Trump show up at the US Capitol Building over an hour before supporters began to storm the building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
The Proud Boys are a far-right group that has supported violence and endorsed Trump.
Federal prosecutors in Washington said this month they were in preliminary talks with several Proud Boys defendants on possible pleas.
More than 570 people have been charged in connection with the riot. Trump has falsely claimed that Biden's win resulted from widespread voting fraud.


Tags death threat Capitol Proud Boys
