Trump slammed for member card that looks like Nazi insignia

Former US President Donald Trump 's PAC sent out two emails on Wednesday asking Trump supporters to choose a design for the "official Trump Card", US media reported. The email offered four options, one of which bears an insignia that is similar to the Nazi emblem with the open-winged eagle.

"The card you select will be carried by patriots all around the country," the first email read, according to the reports. "They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I'm putting my full trust in you."

It is unclear what the Trump Card does for its holders. The email continued to recount that when the designs were shown to Trump, he said they were beautiful and they "should let the American People decide - They ALWAYS know best."It is unclear what the Trump Card does for its holders.

Politicians and Democratic activists took to social media to express their outrage at the Nazi emblem on one of the cards, with Amy Siskid posting a picture of the card alongside the Nazi insignia and tweeting, "Trying to think where I have seen the new Trump Card insignia before."



Trying to think where I have seen the new Trump Card insignia before ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sZ3VNgFUvt August 5, 2021

The Trump Card is the latest in a series of fundraising techniques. According to Insider, an email was sent out on July 26 announcing the signed photos of Trump were on sale for $45.

Trump, who did not respond to numerous publications' requests for comment, has indicated that he may run in the 2024 elections.